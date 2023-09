The leadership of the terrorist country of the russian federation believes that after the liquidation of Yevgeny Prigozhin in russia, there is a threat of a new military rebellion. This was reported to The Moscow Times by two interlocutors close to the Kremlin and a government official who previously served in law enforcement agencies.

Intelligence agencies are already working to monitor and prevent rebelliosn like the one Wagner arranged at the end of June, the sources said.

Tanks approaching a distance of less than 200 km to Moscow made an unforgettable impression on vladimir putin ruling for more than two decades. Prigozhin not only challenged the army command, but also disobeyed the president's personal order, so he was recognized as a threat to the regime, four sources close to the authorities told The Moscow Times.

Prigozhin's legacy is military units with combat experience in Ukraine, Africa and the Middle East, supported by a media empire from Telegram channels and political technologists. And in its current form, the Kremlin will not be able to retain Wagner, sources told The Moscow Times: the PMC will be disbanded.

"Many members of Wagner believe that the authorities can be behind (the death of Prigozhin - Ed.). And the authorities cannot ignore such risks," says Oleg Ignatov, analyst at International Crisis Group.

Two days after the liquidation of Prigozhin, russian president vladimir putin signed a decree requiring the Wagnerites to swear allegiance. All members of non-army paramilitaries, including volunteer battalions and territorial defenses, are required to take an oath in front of the state flag and swear to defend the "constitutional order."

"Putin wants to control Wagner harder to make sure he doesn't face a repeat of the crisis in the future," notes Natia Seskuria, a research fellow at London's Royal United Services Institute. Most likely, among Prigozhin's supporters there will be those who will not take the oath, Seskuria said: "This could potentially create problems for putin in the long term."

In view of everything, putin considers the threat of a new rebellion or conspiracy quite realistic, reports political analyst Abbas Gallyamov.

"This is evidenced at least by the fact that putin went for the liquidation of Prigozhin, although this threatened many projects. This indicates that putin's priorities are maintaining power, not expansion from the outside," notes Gallyamov.

"The problem with putin is that his image died and stopped responding to russia's request for a strong and decisive leader who quickly and with minimal cost and sacrifice achieves goals. This happened after the unsuccessful operation to capture Ukraine and the transition of the war to a protracted stage," says Ignatov from the International Crisis Group.

"It became clear that putin was losing to such charismatic characters as Prigozhin, who are ready to tell the truth and accept things as they are," the expert says.