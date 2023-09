To maintain the south of Ukraine in the context of the Armed Forces counteroffensive, the russian military deployed a "reserve army." To do this, they redeployed units from the Luhansk Region. This is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, the russian military deployed units of the newly created "reserve army" (25th Combined Arms Army) to enable units that are now on the front line in the Luhansk Region to redeploy aside to defend against the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south of Ukraine.

According to ISW experts, the 25th Combined Arms Army is unlikely to be combat-ready, given its hasty deployment.

Analysts also note that the occupiers are disappointed with the counter-battery fire of the russian federation near Urozhaine and along the Novomaiorske-Novodonetske-Kermenchyk line.

Besides, soldiers of the russian army, holding the defense in the area, are in poor physical condition and psychological stress.

Also, according to the ISW, Ukrainian troops continued offensive operations near Bakhmut and in the west of the Zaporizhzhia Region and made some progress on September 1. Geolocation footage shows that the AFU slightly advanced northwest of Klishchiivka (7 km southwest of Bakhmut).