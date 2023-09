Ukrainian servicemen continue offensive actions in the Zaporizhzhia Region. The country's defenders reached the first main line of defence of the russian occupation army. In turn, the enemy is trying to distract Ukraine from the counterattack and attacks on the Kupiansk axis. This was reported by UK defence intelligence on social network X, formerly known as Twitter.

On the Orikhiv direction, the russian occupation army, mainly consisting of units of the 58th Combined Arms Army and Airborne Forces, seeks to stop the Ukrainian counteroffensive. At the same time, the terrorist state continues its offensive in the east of Ukraine in the area of Kupiansk.

The British intelligence service stressed that the russian occupiers probably seek to distract Ukraine from its counteroffensive, thereby forcing the Armed Forces of Ukraine to divide their forces between the Orikhiv axis and the Kupiansk one. Russia has made minor gains near Kupiansk since the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in June. The invaders most likely seek to gain advantage from this by continuing to supply the axis with resources.

At the same time, British defence intelligence noted that russia risked splitting its forces in an effort to prevent a Ukrainian breakthrough.