The President's team is discussing that next week the Cabinet of Ministers may hold two appointments − the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Culture. This is reported by the Ukrainian Pravda website with reference to its own sources in the authorities.

Thus, according to the Ukrainian Pravda sources, it is planned that the President will submit a proposal to the Verkhovna Rada for the dismissal of Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and propose a new Defense Minister − the current head of the SPFU Rustem Umerov.

Besides, the parliament can appoint a new Minister of Culture and Information Policy.

Yulia Fediv, who headed the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation in 2018-2021, is a potential candidate for this position.