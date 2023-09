US in new aid package to provide Ukraine with depleted uranium munitions - media

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration will send armor-piercing munitions containing depleted uranium to Ukraine for the first time. This was reported by Reuters, which reviewed the relevant document and received a separate confirmation of two American officials.

These rounds, which could help destroy russian tanks, are part of a new military aid package for Ukraine due next week. The munitions could be used from U.S. Abrams tanks, which a person familiar with the matter said would be delivered to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

One official said the upcoming aid package would cost between USD 240 million and USD 375 million, whichever included.

According to officials, the cost and contents of the package are still being finalized. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Materials will be provided directly from U.S. Army stockpiles.