Ukrainian soldiers in the first day of September destroyed 570 russian occupiers. The total irrevocable losses of russia in the war against Ukraine on the morning of September 2 exceeded 264,000 people. The defenders also destroyed 30 artillery systems of russians and 90 units of other weapons and equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced updated data on enemy losses on Facebook.

Irrevocable losses of the enemy army reached 264,060 people. Besides, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 120 units of enemy equipment and weapons were eliminated over the day.

In particular, the following were destroyed:

- tanks ‒ 4,471 (+ 12)

- armored fighting vehicles ‒ 8,637 (+ 24)

- artillery systems - 5,560 (+ 30)

- MLRS - 736 (+ 1)

- air defense equipment ‒ 501 (+ 1)

- aircraft - 315 (+ 0) units,

- helicopters - 316 (+ 0)

- operational-tactical-level UAVs - 4,433 (+ 12)

- cruise missiles ‒ 1,447 (+ 2)

- ships/boats ‒ 18 (+ 0)

- automotive vehicles and tank trucks - 8,043 (+ 34)

- special equipment ‒ 835 (+ 4).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the morning operational summary, the General Staff reported that on September 1, the russian army conducted unsuccessful offensive actions, hiding behind airstrikes on settlements. In particular, the enemy tried to advance on the Kupiansk, as well as on the Bakhmut, Mariinka, Avdiivka axes. In total, 45 combat clashes occurred during the day.