During the past day, there were 45 combat clashes. Ukrainian defenders are advancing on the Melitopol axis, getting entrenched on the reached frontiers, carrying out counterbattery measures. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the morning of September 2 regarding the russian invasion.

"During the past day, the enemy launched 4 missile and 39 air strikes, carried out 42 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and settlements. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed. The probability of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high," the report said.

As noted, during the past day there were 45 combat clashes.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol axis, getting entrenched on the reached frontiers, and carry out counterbattery measures.

The air force of the defense forces during the past day launched 6 attacks on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 5 on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile forces and artillery units during the past day hit 4 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 10 units of artillery equipment at firing positions, 2 control points, 3 ammunition depots and one enemy radar station.