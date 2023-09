The ministry of defense of the aggressor state of russia said that on the night of September 2, Ukrainian drones tried to attack the Crimea bridge, three naval drones were destroyed in the Black Sea.

The occupiers reported on the "timely detection and destruction" of a naval drone in the Black Sea on September 1 at 11:15 p.m., as well as on September 2 at 2:10 a.m. and 2:20 a.m.

"On September 2, at about 2:10 a.m., the Kyiv regime carried out a new attempt to carry out a terrorist strike on the Crimea bridge with a semi-submersible unmanned boat. The second Ukrainian naval drone was destroyed in the Black Sea," the report said.

In a few minutes, a new message appeared that they allegedly destroyed the third Ukrainian semi-submersible unmanned boat that was supposed to attack the Crimea bridge.

Invaders also stopped traffic on the Crimea bridge. At 3:15 a.m., according to russian media reports, it was restored.