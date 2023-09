Names of doctors and evaders will be released publicly - Danilov about "fake" certificates for army

Facts of forgery of documents by military medical commissions are revealed daily. When proven guilty, the names of the culprits will be made public.

The secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov announced this on the air of the telethon, TSN reports.

"Unfortunately, some decided to take the opportunity to write themselves documents for unfitness for the army, which is an absolutely unfortunate situation during the war," he says.

According to Danilov, doctors for bribes issued a certificate of absence of one kidney for some evaders. What is more - often "those unfit" were given the same diagnosis.

“They didn't bother. If a particular group was formed, they had the same diagnosis almost 90% of the time. They wrote automatically. All this will be subject to verification in a legal way. If a person is really unfit, he has nothing to be afraid of," the NSDC Secretary said.

In Ukraine, inspections of military medical commissions are ongoing. The final results will be in two to three weeks.

"If the relevant authorities prove that a crime has been committed, then all the names and surnames of all these doctors will be obligatorily known. With the names of those who received such "help" from them," he said.

Recall that Zelenskyy promised consequences for those who fake decisions of military medical commissions and on their basis go abroad.