Share of NPL in banks up 0.3 p.p. to 39.3% in July

As of August 1, 2023, the share of non-performing loans (NPL) in Ukrainian banks increased by 0.3 percentage point against the data of July 1 to 39.3%.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In July, the volume of non-performing loans increased by UAH 5 billion mainly due to state-owned banks, the volume of loans provided by banks - by UAH 4 billion.

The National Bank is assessing the sustainability of banks and the banking system by the end of the year, according to which individual banks will probably have to reflect additional losses from credit risk.

Before russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the share of non-performing loans (NPL) in Ukrainian banks was steadily decreasing since 2018 (from 55% to 27% as of March 1, 2022), and the volume of loans in banks was growing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the share of non-performing loans (NPL) in the banking sector amounted to 38.8% as of April 1, 2023 and increased by 0.7 percentage point compared to 38.1% as of January 1.

For 2021, the share of NPLs in the loan portfolio decreased by 11 percentage points - from 41% on January 1, 2021 to 30% on January 1, 2022.

In 2020, the share of non-performing loans in Ukrainian banks decreased from 48.4% (as of January 1, 2020) to 41% (as of January 1, 2021).