The National Bank has launched the Harazd financial literacy site, a free online platform through which Ukrainians will be able to gain a level of financial knowledge sufficient to make responsible decisions on personal finances.

Ukrainian News Agency

The NBU noted that in the context of the war, Ukrainians faced many new challenges, the solution of which requires a certain level of financial awareness and knowledge on the management of personal finances.

Among them are an increase in the number of cases of payment fraud, cybercrime and social engineering, the need to maintain the cost of savings, the need to optimize the personal or family budget, the need to develop financial risk management skills.

The structure of the online platform consists of six sections: "Money," "Financial Planning," "Deposits," "Loans," "Fraud" and "Insurance." The site also has two special dynamic sections - "Lifehacks" and "Question of the Day."

On the site you can find answers to the most common consumer questions about deposits, loans, the work of collectors, insurance, fraud with payment cards, etc.

Besides, it provides advice on how to effectively use financial services and manage your finances.

At the time of launch, more than 170 articles have already been posted on the Harazd website.

