The U.S. Department of Defense called on North Korea not to negotiate with the aggressor country of russia and not to provide it with weapons for the war against Ukraine.

This was stated at a briefing on Thursday by the spokesman of the department, Patrick Ryder, European Pravda writes.

When asked if the arms agreement between the Wagner group and North Korea has ended, since the russian federation and North Korea have agreed on the same at the official level, a representative of the U.S. Department of Defense said that the Wagner group, in fact, has ended its activities.

"So I think it's safe to say that there aren't many negotiations going on there. But again, the broader issue is the russian government, which Wagner worked for, supporting operations in Ukraine," Ryder said.

"So the broader issue is that the russian federation is looking to rogue regimes, including Iran, to try to get additional munitions or weapons. And so we again call on North Korea not to negotiate with russia or provide any type of munitions that can kill innocent civilians in Ukraine," Ryder summed up.

It will be recalled that in July, Shoigu went to the DPRK against the backdrop of russia's problems with weapons.