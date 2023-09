Policeman who shot driver in Dnipro faces from 7 to 15 years in prison

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported that the patrol policeman, who shot the driver in Dnipro, is suspected of premeditated murder.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the SBI.

The patrolman is suspected of abuse of power and official authority by a law enforcement officer, which caused serious consequences and intentional murder.

He is accused of committing a criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 115 and Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the sanction, he faces from 7 to 15 years of imprisonment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kirovskyi District Court of Dnipro refused to take into custody the policeman who shot the driver during an attack on law enforcement officers in Dnipro and chosen a round-the-clock house arrest for him.

The prosecutor's office demanded the arrest of the patrol officer who shot the driver in Dnipro without bail.

The policeman who shot the driver in Dnipro during the attack has been in the police force for 4 years, he is 21 years old.

An employee of the Patrol Police, who on Tuesday, August 29, opened fire with a service weapon during the detention, which led to the death of a man, was detained in Dnipro.