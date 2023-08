Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to meet with russian dictator vladimir putin on September 4, for which he will come to the city of Sochi. CNN Turk reported this on Thursday, August 31.

According to the publication, the date of the meeting of the Turkish president with the russian dictator has been determined. Recep Tayyip Erdogan will go to the russian dictator to meet him in Sochi on September 4. Previously, September 8 was named as the likely date of the meeting of the two politicians. According to preliminary information, one of the topics of negotiations will be the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Preliminarily, after visiting putin, Erdogan will go to India to participate in the G20 summit in New Delhi, where putin will not finally go.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 9, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his intention to revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative ("grain agreement"), but on a more "expanded scale."

On August 5, analysts at the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that russia did not demonstrate intentions to return to the "grain agreement."

Recall that on July 17, the aggressor state of russia announced the withdrawal of guarantees for the safety of shipping in the Black Sea as part of the "grain corridor."