The SSU managed to identify and verify more than a thousand people who are now organizing pseudo-elections in the occupied territory.

The press center of the SSU reported this.

According to the preliminary results of the operation carried out by the SSU, more than 3,500 collaborators and their russian "curators" were identified, who were actively involved in organizing illegal voting. This applies to the situation within the framework of pseudo-elections organized by the invaders.

Through this manipulative process, the aggressor country seeks to "legalize" representatives of its influence in the governing bodies located in the zone of occupation, including in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk Regions. First of all, this applies to situations when these territories are temporarily under the control of the occupiers.

According to some reports, the occupiers promise certain monetary compensation to representatives of election committees, which can reach RUB 10,000, for supporting the necessary candidates.

So, in Berdiansk, where the Russian military is trying to force the chief doctors of medical institutions to attract "100%" of medical staff to fake elections. Besides, it is planned to organize group rounds of local residents in order to collect the necessary number of signatures in support of a certain candidate.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers it possible to hold elections during the war, but this requires changes to the legislation and appropriate funding.

A U.S. senator said that elections in Ukraine should take place even in the face of war.

The Verkhovna Rada stated that the Constitution does not prohibit the holding of elections during the war.