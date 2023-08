National Police suspend 4 police officers due to killing a driver in Dnipro, two of them commanders

The National Police suspended 4 police officers due to the fatal wounding by a patrol officer of a driver who attacked law enforcement officers during a document check and detention in Dnipro.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

"Four police officers have been suspended. Two patrol officers who were directly at the scene and two of their leaders - the company chief and the battalion chief," the interlocutor said.

The National Police is conducting an official investigation into the shooting by a patrolman, as a result of which the driver of a car that attacked patrolling policemen was fatally wounded.

In addition, the interlocutor said that the patrol policewoman, who was attacked by the driver and beaten, was not detained and in the near future she will give evidence to the investigation regarding the circumstances of the detention of the offenders and the fatal shooting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the policeman who shot a driver in Dnipro during the attack has been in the police force for 4 years, he is 21 years old.

An employee of the Patrol Police, who on Tuesday, August 29, opened fire with a service weapon during the detention, which led to the death of a man, was detained in Dnipro.

On August 29, an employee of the Patrol Police was detained in Dnipro.

On August 30, the Patrol Police of Ukraine published a video from the body camera of an employee who shot a man during detention.