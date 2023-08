Reznikov plans to leave the post of Defense Minister. MP names another candidate for his seat

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov plans to resign. Instead of working at the Ministry of Defense, he plans to become the Ambassador of Ukraine to Great Britain.

Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported this on Thursday, August 31, citing his own sources in the parliament.

According to his information, Reznikov will be replaced as Minister of Defense by the head of the State Property Fund, Rustem Umierov.

"Just recently, he had a year in office. And please note, a year without any scandal and with a record result for the State Property Fund," Zhelezniak noted.

It is currently unknown who will lead the State Property Fund. The MP added that the embassy had already informed about such a rotation. Personnel changes may be announced in the first week of September.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, responding to accusations of buying summer jackets for the military instead of winter ones, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that winter uniforms were bought at a price of USD 30 per jacket. There was no lower price in the autumn of 2022.

Meanwhile, the representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, Fedir Venislavskyi, denies the existence of any official actions regarding the dismissal of Oleksii Reznikov from the position of Minister of Defense.