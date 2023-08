About 100,000 consumers in 263 settlements were cut off due to bad weather in the western and central regions.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A powerful storm front with gusty winds continues to move across the country, as a result of which about 100,000 consumers in 263 settlements in the western and central regions have been cut off. Most of them are in the Lviv Region, where more than 77,000 people in 152 settlements are waiting for electricity. Power engineers are carrying out intensive repair work," the message says.

Networks in the Pokrovskyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk Region were damaged due to night shelling.

About 200 consumers in villages near Nikopol remained without electricity, as of this morning, repair work is being carried out with the permission of the State Emergency Service.

"Also, due to recent shelling, a 10 kV overhead line was damaged and power was cut off in one settlement near Odesa. Currently, repair work has been completed, consumers have been restored. Part of consumers in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kherson, Kharkiv, Chernihiv Regions also remain without power," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 30, 467 settlements were cut off due to bad weather in the western regions, and 286,000 consumers were left without electricity.