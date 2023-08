Over the past 24 hours, the russian military has carried out 31 missile, 66 airstrikes, and fired 53 rockets using MLRSes at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and populated areas. Over 40 combat clashes took place at the front.

The General Staff of the AFU reported this in its morning briefing on August 31.

It is noted that on the Lyman axis, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the areas of Novoyehorivka and Bilohorivka and on the Bakhmut axis, in the areas of Klishchiyivka and Kurdiumivka, without success.

On the Mariyinka axis, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the advance of russian troops in the area of Mariyinka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Shakhtarsk axis, the AFU successfully repelled enemy attacks in the Staromayorske District of the Donetsk Region.

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensives in the area of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

At the same time, the Ukrainian army continues to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol axis, is entrenched at the achieved positions, and carries out counter-battery countermeasures.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made ten strikes on personnel concentration areas and four strikes on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complexes.

Units of rocket troops and artillery struck the area of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, the command post, and the station of the russian electronic defense system.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, 44 enemy air strikes were recorded on the night of August 30. Ukrainian defenders destroyed 43 aerial targets within Kyiv, Cherkasy, Odesa, and Mykolayiv Regions: 28 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles and 15 attack drones.

Meanwhile, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are advancing on the Bakhmut axis, while the enemy cannot leave Bakhmut and cannot fully move through the city itself. On August 29, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Maliar, spoke about the situation in various areas.