For the first half of 2023, the companies of the Nova Poshta group transferred UAH 5.1 billion in taxes to the budgets of all levels, which significantly exceeds the figure for the first half of 2022 - UAH 2.9 billion.

This follows from a statement by the press service of Nova Poshta.

According to the Federal Tax Service, Nova Poshta is among the TOP-20 largest taxpayers in Ukraine. In total, for 2022, the group transferred 7.1 billion UAH of taxes and fees to the budgets of all levels of the country.