China's logistics sector sustains recovery in first seven months

A courier delivers parcels in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Ren Chao.

China's logistics industry sustained the recovery momentum in the first seven months of the year despite the effect of high temperatures and floods in some regions, an industry report said. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

During the period, social logistics rose 4.7% year on year to ¥189.9 trillion (about $26.44 trillion) in value, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

Logistics for industrial products went up 3.8% year on year during the period, said the federation.

Total revenue of the logistics industry rose 4.6% year on year to ¥7.5 trillion during the period, according to the report.