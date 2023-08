Air Defense and Maritime Guard down 8 missiles over sea, no destruction reported

At night, the russian invaders attacked the Odesa Region with missiles. Thanks to the work of the air defense forces, all eight missiles were destroyed.

This follows from a statement by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

"At night, the enemy attacked the Odesa Region. Eight missiles were destroyed by our air defense and maritime defense forces over the sea," the message reads.

The Regional Military Administration noted that there were no hits or destruction.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russian federation attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones. Air defense shot down 20 targets, and casualties were reported.

overnight into Monday, August 28, the russian army struck the Poltava Region, hitting an industrial facility.

Also, on the morning of August 28, the russian occupying forces hit Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk Region with missiles, using tactical aviation. As a result of the attack, the country houses were destroyed and damaged, and the farm building was occupied.