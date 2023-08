Overnight into Wednesday, August 30, the troops of the aggressor country, the russian federation, carried out a massive, combined attack on Kyiv. Air defense forces destroyed more than 20 air targets.

This follows from a statement by the Kyiv City Military Administration posted on Telegram.

"A night air attack. Kyiv has not experienced such a powerful attack since the spring. The enemy launched a massive, combined attack using drones and missiles. At first, the Russian troops used attack UAVs (previously, Shahed barrage munitions). Soon, the missiles of the Tu-95MS," said the message of the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhii Popko.

He said more than 20 enemy targets were destroyed by air defense forces and means. After the attack, falling debris was recorded in several districts in the capital.

"Unfortunately, people were killed. In the Shevchenkivskyi District, in the territory of an enterprise, two people were killed by debris from the missiles, and another person was injured. Also, as a result of the fall of the missile elements, destruction, and fires occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi and Darnytskyi Districts. Fires broke out in the places of the fall," he added.

Later, the Kyiv City Military Administration specified that as a result of falling debris in different districts of Kyiv, two people were killed, and three more received injuries of varying degrees of severity.