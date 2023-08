Putin is going abroad for the first time after issuance of arrest warrant, namely to China - Bloomberg

Russian dictator vladimir putin has agreed to make his first foreign visit since the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest. A trip to China is planned.

This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to sources.

So, the Kremlin is preparing putin's visit to China for the Belt and Road Forum in October, according to three people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the issue is sensitive.

One of the sources reported that the russian dictator accepted the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping to participate in the event.

Putin is only willing to visit countries where his security services can fully guarantee his safety, and China is one of those places, according to two people briefed on the matter.

The head of the aggressor state did not leave russia after the court in The Hague announced a warrant for his arrest in March. However, he visited the territories of Ukraine occupied by the russian federation.

Last week, putin skipped the BRICS summit in South Africa after the government there made it clear it would have to comply with an arrest warrant for him as a signatory to the ICC. He also told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would not attend the summit and the G20 next month, even though India is not a signatory to the Rome Statute under which the ICC operates.

After the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, putin visited only the neighboring countries of the former Soviet Union and Iran, which supplies drones to the russian military.

Putin last visited China in February 2022, less than three weeks before he ordered the invasion. Then the russian dictator visited the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing and held talks with Xi Jinping.