Pope Francis called on young russians to preserve and promote only what is positive in the cultural and spiritual heritage of the aggressor state of russia, and certainly did not intend to praise imperialist logic and rulers. This was announced in the statement of the head of the press service of the Vatican, Matteo Bruni, on Tuesday, August 29.

"In the words of greeting spontaneously addressed to some young russian Catholics a few days ago, as is clear from the context in which they were uttered, the Pope wanted to encourage young people to preserve and promote what is positive in the great russian cultural and spiritual heritage, and certainly he did not intend to praise the imperialist logic and the rulers he mentioned in order to point to some relevant historical periods," Bruni explained.

The Pontiff's words were also clarified by the Communiqué of the Apostolic Nunciature in Ukraine.

They said that after the online connection of Pope Francis to the all-russian meeting of Catholic youth on August 25, 2023, discussions arose in the Ukrainian and international mass media regarding certain words spoken by the Pontiff on this occasion. In particular, he allegedly urged young russian Catholics to follow the example of certain russian historical figures known for their imperialist and expansionist ideas and actions, which were carried out to the detriment of neighboring nations, including the Ukrainian people.

"This Pontifical Delegation strongly rejects the above interpretations, since Pope Francis has never called for imperialist ideas. On the contrary, he is a strong opponent and critic of any form of imperialism or colonialism, in all peoples and situations. The words of the Roman Pontiff of August 25 should be interpreted in in the same light," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 28, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced that it demands from Pope Francis an explanation regarding his words at the all-russian meeting of Catholic youth in st. petersburg.

Also, on August 28, the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church said that it was waiting for an explanation from the Vatican regarding Pope Francis' statements about young russians as "descendants of a great empire."

We will remind, on August 2, Pope Francis called on Europe to propose creative ways for peace and diplomatic solutions to stop russian aggression against Ukraine.