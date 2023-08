Polish and Ukrainian railways have agreed on joint work on the development of passenger and freight rail transport between the countries in order to increase the export-import potential.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The corresponding agreement between the Polish operator Polskie Koleje Państwowe Spółka Akcyjna (PKP S.A.) and JSC Ukrzaliznytsia was signed on August 28, 2023.

It is noted that this is the first agreement of this level between the railways of the two countries since 1994.

In accordance with the provisions of the agreement, PKP will work out measures for concluding separate agreements with JSC Ukrzaliznytsia in the field of railway infrastructure management, cargo and passenger rail transportation.

The parties will also form joint working groups for the purpose of developing projects for separate agreements.

"One of the principles of the agreement is the parties' provision of safe and uninterrupted transportation of passengers and cargo. In addition, the parties agreed that the transshipment of cargo to wagons of a different gauge width or the transfer of wagons to carts of a different gauge width is carried out not only by the receiving carrier at the border station located at the territory of its state, but also, subject to agreement, such operations may be carried out by the carrier who hands over the cargo at the border station located on its territory," the message states.

According to the report, locomotive traction trains between border stations for freight traffic in both directions will be carried out by locomotives and locomotive crews of Ukrzaliznytsia and the PKP company with 50/50 parity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, Ukrzaliznytsia introduced the service of transporting containers by intermodal trains to Poland.