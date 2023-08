Prigozhin's funeral takes place under conditions of secrecy. Only coffin of his assistant got into pictures

The funeral of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner PMC mercenaries, is taking place in russian st. petersburg, but no journalists were invited there, and it is not even known where exactly "putin's cook" is buried.

This is reported by the russian mass media.

Thus, the russian publication Fontanka writes that the place of farewell and burial with Prigozhin was classified. Now the Wagnerians have been spotted at the Northern Cemetery in st. petersburg and at the Seraphim Cemetery.

There are photos from both events. However, journalists are not allowed near. So, a coffin was brought to the Northern Cemetery. It is unknown who is in it. However, Prigozhin's bodyguard was seen at this cemetery.

At the same time, a hearse and many guards were also seen at the Seraphim Cemetery. The press is also chased away from there.

Later it became known that Prigozhin's assistant, 47-year-old businessman Valery Chkalov, who was with Prigozhin on the downed plane, was buried here.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian dictator vladimir putin, who is suspected of ordering Prigozhin's murder, will not attend the funeral. His press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin does not have specific information about the burial.