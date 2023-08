In September, joint military exercises of the CSTO countries will begin in Belarus, so the AFU do not rule out provocations on the border during these maneuvers.

The Military Media Center telegram channel writes about this with reference to the statement of the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev.

He emphasized that now the situation on the border with Belarus is fully under control. Russian military personnel who were in Belarus have been withdrawn from there and are in the reserve of the grouping that is conducting an offensive in the Kupyansk and Lyman axes.

However, in September, joint trainings of the CSTO (Interaction, Echelon and Search) are to be held in Belarus. He does not rule out that Russia will try to increase its military presence. In particular, we are talking about provocations and sabotage on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

However, there are currently no attempts to gather such groupings at the border. The available cover troops of the armed forces of Belarus and the Zapad grouping are ready mainly to conduct deterrent and defensive actions on their own territory.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Lithuanian government decided to temporarily close two of the six border checkpoints on the border with Belarus, namely Sumskas and Tveriačius, starting on August 18.

Earlier, the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda announced the presence of the Wagner PMC near the Lithuanian border in the Grodno region of Belarus.