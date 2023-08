Over the past day, the enemy conducted eight missile, 47 airstrikes, and 39 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and populated areas.

A total of 32 combat clashes occurred at the front, the General Staff reports in the morning briefing on August 29.

It is noted that on the Mariyinka axis, the AFU continue to hold back the advance of russian troops in the Mariyinka District of the Donetsk Region.

At the same time, the AFU continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol axis, are entrenched at the achieved boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.

"The russian occupiers continue the forced passportization of the population of the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region. In the settlement of Chaplynka, the occupation administration demanded that local residents obtain russian passports by September 1 of this year. In case of failure to comply with this requirement, the occupiers threaten to confiscate real estate," the General Staff emphasized.

Also, since August 23 of this year, the invaders have been carrying out raids to evict citizens without registering their residence and appropriate property.

During the past day, Ukrainian aviation made eight strikes on personnel concentration areas, one on the command post and three on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of missile forces and artillery hit two control points, an air defense device, and two artillery devices at the firing position of the russians.