The Ukrenergo National Energy Company, using the funds received from international financial organizations, concluded contracts with a number of foreign companies, after which the specified works were performed by Ukrainian subcontractors. Thus, the loss amounted to UAH 666.4 million.

This is stated in the results of the Ukrenergo audit conducted by the State Audit Service, Apostrof reports.

Thus, at the expense of money from international partners, Ukrenergo concluded contracts with contractors - a representative office of the Spanish Instalaciones Inabensa S.A., a representative office of the Azerbaijani Azenco ASC, and the Ukrainian Khoros LLC and the Corporation of Production and Commercial Enterprises SOYUZ, which were to perform a number of construction works with the supply of equipment.

The auditors note: "Actually, the performance of works and the supply of equipment according to the contracts concluded by Ukrenergo was carried out by domestic subcontracting organizations."

"According to audit actions, it was established that the actual cost of works performed by subcontractors for the specified contractor enterprises, with which Ukrenergo concluded contracts, is less by UAH 666.4 million than provided for in these contracts," the State Audit Service's letter to the Cabinet of Ministers said.

An example of such contracts is the agreement between Ukrenergo and Joint Kazakh-Ukrainian LLC Soyuzkomplekt (Republic of Kazakhstan) regarding the construction object Technical re-equipment of the 330 kV substation Novokiivska. It referred to the supply and installation of equipment at a cost of USD 31,286,400.

"The difference between the cost of subcontracted works and the cost of works provided for under the contract was established for the total amount of UAH 280.5 million, or 32.7%, of the total value of the contract, which indicates the unjustified (excessive) spending of funds by Ukrenergo and the overestimation of the need to attract credit funds of the MFO," says the auditors' report.

State auditors point out that the above, in particular, is a consequence of the fact that the form of contracts concluded at the expense of MFO funds does not allow to ensure effective control over the effective use of credit funds since it does not provide for the application of the requirements of Ukrainian legislation in the field of construction.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrenergo, under the leadership of Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, enriched the United Energy company, which is related to the oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi, by UAH 1.4 billion. Officials of Ukrenergo, contrary to the law, sold electricity to United Energy LLC when it had the status of "default." In this way, losses of UAH 1.4 billion were caused to the state.