Russian troops lost 293 people killed and wounded on the Tavriiskyi Axis.

This follows from a statement by Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the operational-strategic group of troops Tavria.

"The successful movement of the Defense Forces on the Tavriiskyi Axis continues. Artillery units performed 1,218 fire missions during the day," writes Tarnavskyi.

According to him, over the last day, the enemy lost 293 people: 50 were irretrievably lost, 243 wounded.

In addition, the Ukrainian military destroyed 25 units of Russian military equipment. In particular, one tank, four BBM, nine artillery systems and mortars, one ATGM, one unmanned aerial vehicle, and nine vehicles.

Also, the Defense Forces destroyed five ammunition warehouses, one command post, and one control and observation point of the Russians.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) liberated Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

The troops of the aggressor state of Russia suffer significant losses. They are forced to redeploy troops in an emergency to restrain the advance of the AFU to the village of Novoprokopivka, next to Robotyne.

The General Staff of the AFU reported that the Ukrainian military is making progress in the direction of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region.