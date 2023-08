The State Savings Bank (Oschadbank) has extended until December 31 of this year the validity of payment cards of internally displaced persons, which expire.

This is stated in the message of the bank, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to the martial law, for the convenience of customers, Oschadbank extended the validity of all payment cards, including for internally displaced persons, until December 31, 2023," it said.

The extension occurs automatically for cards that expire from February 2022.

If the new card has already been re-issued, contact the Oschadbank branch to receive it.

In case of expiration, such cards will continue to work fully: they can be used for payments in trade and service; cash can be withdrawn from them at ATMs, etc.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 100% of the shares of PJSC Oschadbank are state-owned.

Earlier, the bank repeatedly extended the validity of payment cards for IDPs.