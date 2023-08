Quotations of MHP shares growing for 4th week in row, up 1.1% to USD 3.75 per share August 21-25

In the period of August 21-25, the quotations of shares of Kyiv-based MHP, one of the largest poultry meat producers, at the London Stock Exchange increased by 1.1% or USD 0.04 to USD 3.75 per share, growing for the fourth week in a row.

That follows from the company's data posted on the stock exchange's official website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the data, on August 21, the shares were quoted at USD 3.71 per share; on August 22, they remained at the same level; and on August 23, they increased to USD 3.74 per share.

On August 24, the share quotations increased to USD 3.75 per share; and on August 25, they remained at the same level.

Deals were made throughout the week.

Since the beginning of the year, the quotations of the company's shares have increased by 0.3% (compared to the quotation level on January 3 - USD 3.74 per share).

As the Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the period of August 14-18, the quotations of shares of MHP at the London Stock Exchange increased by 1.6% or USD 0.06 to USD 3.71 per share, growing for the third week in a row.

For 2022, MHP stock fell by 44.2% or by USD 2.97 per share to USD 3.75 per share.

On February 2, 2021, the Myronivskyi Khliboprodukt company officially changed its legal name to MHP.

MHP is a vertically integrated complex of enterprises for the production of chicken, hatching eggs, and fodder.

The founder of the company is Yurii Kosiuk.

MHP shares have been listed in the form of global depository receipts on the stock exchange since 2008.