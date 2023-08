China aims to maintain steady growth in the output of non-ferrous metals for the current year and next year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The production of 10 types of non-ferrous metals will grow at a rate of about 5 percent annually from 2023 to 2024, the ministry said.

Progress will be made in the development of domestic non-ferrous metal resources such as copper and lithium, and supply and demand will basically achieve a dynamic balance during the period.

China will strive to increase the added value of the non-ferrous metal industry by about 5.5 percent year on year in 2023 and over 5.5 percent in 2024, the ministry said.