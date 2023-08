Putin's strategy is a war of attrition for Ukraine – Lithuania's Prime Minister

The Prime Minister of Lithuania, Ingrid Simonite, believes that the russian dictator Vladimir Putin has chosen the strategy of an exhausting war against Ukraine.

She said this at the discussion festival Exactly!, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

According to Simonite, Putin's future strategy is "exhausting war, prolonged exhaustion."

She expressed her belief that in this way, Putin seeks to influence the pace and scope of assistance to Ukraine in repelling the aggression of the russia federation.

"Then political parties will come that will stop supporting Ukraine altogether. I see such a real possibility," Simonite said.

It will be recalled that Duda previously stated that Ukraine currently lacks a sufficient number of weapons to turn the situation at the front in its favor.

The Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, considers a realistic deadline for the transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine in six to eight months because several prerequisites must be met before that.

Meanwhile, Lithuania will send NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine in September.