Yesterday, August 26, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) eliminated 550 more occupiers. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the aggressor country, russia, has lost about 260,820 personnel.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

The total combat losses of the enemy since February 24, 2022, amounted to approximately:

personnel - about 260,820 (+550);

tanks – 4,396 (+6) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 8,554 (+15) units;

artillery systems – 5,403 (+24) units;

MLRS - 728 (+2) units;

air defense equipment - 498 (+1) units;

planes - 315 (+0) units;

helicopters - 316 (+0) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 4,378 (+11) units;

cruise missiles – 1,411 (+0) units;

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 7,854 (+31) units;

special equipment - 808 (+4) units.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Air Defense Forces shot down four cruise missiles of russian terrorists this night. During the shelling, the russians used missiles: Kh-101, Kh-55, Kh-555.