Air Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down four cruise missiles launched by russian terrorists this night.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of Ukraine posted on Telegram.

It is reported that the russians used air-launched missiles of the Kh-101, Kh-55, and Kh-55 types.

The missiles were fired from five planes from the airspace of the russian federation in the area of Engels. In total, up to eight air targets were observed.

"The forces and means of the Air Force in the central and northern regions destroyed four Kh-101/Kh-55/Kh-555 cruise missiles. The rest of the air targets were probably false; no information about the hits was received," the Air Force added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, another missile attack by the enemy took place on the night of August 27. The forces and means of air defense destroyed targets moving in the direction of Kyiv.

In addition, during the attack, the russian occupiers employed a complex system of maneuvers to exhaust and detect the air defense system.

According to Humeniuk, most likely, russia is looking for ways to lay routes for future attacks.