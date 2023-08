During the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) achieved success on the Melitopol axis of the front in the east of the Zaporizhzhia Region. At the same time, the occupiers suffered significant losses due to insufficient support on an unidentified island in the Dnieper delta.

This follows from a statement by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

In particular, the day before, the General Staff of the AFU reported on the successes of the Ukrainian army in the axis from Novodanylivka to Novoprokopivka (5-13 km south of Orikhiv) and from Mala Tokmachka to Ocheretuvate (9-25 km southeast of Orikhiv).

Analysts added that the russian defense ministry reported that russian forces repelled five attacks by the Ukrainian army in unspecified areas of western Zaporizhzhia Region.

Meanwhile, one of the russian war correspondents reported that the occupiers allegedly repelled an attempt to land Ukrainian landing forces on an island on the Dnipro River south of Veletenske, Kherson Region (15 km southwest of the city of Kherson).

However, other war correspondents of the russian federation spread a complaint allegedly from the personnel of the russian 205th Motorized Rifle Brigade that under the fire of Ukrainian artillery on the island on the Kherson axis, the units are suffering significant losses and that the commanders are ignoring the reports of the personnel. The personnel claimed that the company commander attempted to evacuate his unit from the island, but senior commanders stopped the evacuation, dismissed the commander, and relieved two other commanders who supported the withdrawal.

War correspondents actively criticize the russian military command for its inability to solve systemic problems among russian troops on the Kherson front, including lack of supplies and frontal attacks on Ukrainian positions on the eastern bank under heavy artillery fire and without support.

Analysts recalled that as early as the end of June, the russian information space was "disparaging" the russian military command for similar failures in the fight against the Ukrainian presence near the Antonivskyi Bridge. Some military bloggers argued that this widespread criticism was the only factor that forced the russian military command to correct the problems at the time.