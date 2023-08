During the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) eliminated 640 more russian invaders at the front. Thus, the total number of losses in the manpower of the terrorist state of the russian federation during the period of the full-scale war has already reached 260,270 people.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU from its morning brief posted on Facebook.

It is noted that the invaders also lost 90 units of their equipment.

In particular, the Ukrainian military "demilitarized" 12 tanks per day (in total, during the full-scale invasion there were already 4,390), 18 armored fighting vehicles (8,539), 18 artillery systems (5,379), two anti-aircraft guns (726), two anti-aircraft vehicles (497), 11 UAVs of operational-tactical level (4,367), two cruise missiles (1,411), 33 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (7,823), and two units of special equipment (804).