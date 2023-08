Today, at around 3 a.m., the Moscow Oblast was attacked by drones. The mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin, reported on Telegram that tonight the forces of the russian Air Defense Forces destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle on the approach to Moscow in the Istrinsky District: "There are no injuries or damage so far. Emergency services are working at the scene."

Meanwhile, the official russian news agency TASS, with reference to the aviation services, reported that the capital's Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, and Domodedovo airports were closed for the reception and departure of planes.

The russian Telegram channel of the VChK-OGPU writes that residents of Moscow, Odintsovsky, and Istrinsky Districts of the Moscow Oblast report explosions. Another eyewitness said that air defense was working in Vnukovo.

At 3:35 a.m., the ministry of defense of russia announced that "on August 26, at around 3 a.m., an attempt by, as they call it, Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on objects in the territory of Moscow and the Moscow Oblast was stopped." The ministry says that an unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Istrinsky District of the Moscow Oblast by means of anti-aircraft defense.

Around four o'clock in the morning, TASS informed that Moscow airports resumed their work.