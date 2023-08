On August 25, more than 40 combat clashes took place between the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the russian occupiers.

This follows from the operational report from the command of the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

"During the past day, the enemy conducted two missile and 62 airstrikes and carried out 89 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of successful combat work by the forces and means of the Air Force, two Kalibr cruise missiles and four Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were destroyed. As a result of the russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings, schools, and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed. The probability of launching missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high. During the day, more than 40 combat clashes took place," the summary states.

At the same time, the AFU continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol axis, are entrenched at the achieved boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.

During the day, the aviation of the AFU made 12 strikes on personnel concentration areas and one strike on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex.

During the day, missile troops and artillery units hit the anti-aircraft missile complex and three artillery pieces at the enemy's firing positions.