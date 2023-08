Another military medical commission head in Kyiv exposed on forgery of certificates of unfitness for military

The Kyiv city prosecutor's office informed the head of the military medical commission of the Podilskyi territorial center of recruitment and social support in the city of Kyiv about the suspicion of facilitating the illegal transfer of men of draft age across the state border of Ukraine by forgery of documents.

The press service of the Kyiv city prosecutor's office announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that earlier within the same production suspicion was reported to the head of another military medical commission in the city of Kyiv and 6 doctors.

"According to the materials of the investigation, the suspect, acting in collusion with members of the specified criminal group, helped in the manufacture of certificates of the unfitness of men to undergo military service, followed by removal from military registration, which later became the basis for crossing the state border of Ukraine," the statement said.

The cost of the service for making a fake certificate ranged from USD 3,000 to USD 4,000.

In general, 9 people were involved in the scheme who were looking for those wishing to avoid mobilization, as well as persons who directly produced the package of necessary "documents," namely employees of various medical institutions of the capital, members of military medical commissions.

Law enforcement officers exposed the offenders during the preparation of another package of documents for three men of draft age and receiving money from them.

On August 23, the head of the military medical commission of the Podilskyi territorial center of recruitment and social support involved in this criminal offense was notified of suspicion of facilitating the illegal transfer of men of draft age across the state border of Ukraine by forgery of documents (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code).

The sanction of the article provides for 7 to 9 years in prison with deprivation of the right to occupy certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 3 years with confiscation of property.

Photo: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation detained the head of a military medical commission of one of district territorial recruitment and social support centers of the city of Kyiv, which made certificates of unfitness for military service for USD 10,000.