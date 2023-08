The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted bill No. 8223, which introduces new standards for protecting a person from the influence of ionizing radiation, in accordance with the law of the European Union.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the message, the changes made to the Law of Ukraine "On Protection of a Person from Exposure to Ionizing Radiation" concern:

- clarification and specification of the powers of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, central executive bodies, local executive bodies, the National Commission for Radiation Protection of the Population of Ukraine;

- introduction of three radiation situations (planned, existing and emergency);

- establishment of basic dose limits of effective and equivalent dose for personnel and population;

- introduction of limit doses in situations of planned exposure for personnel and population, reference levels for situations of existing and emergency exposure;

- introduction of reference levels of the average annual concentration of radon activity in the air of premises for the permanent stay of people at workplaces;

- determination of basic measures for justification and optimization of protection and safety measures in case of medical exposure, etc.

"According to the Association Agreement, Ukraine cooperates with the European Union in the field of nuclear safety. The European integration law adopted today will be another step towards bringing Ukrainian legislation to the European one. It introduces European standards for protecting people from exposure to ionizing radiation in accordance with international safety standards. So, the new system will increase the level of radiation protection of personnel and the population in all situations," said Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksii Sobolev.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the concept of an environmental program for the management of radioactive waste.