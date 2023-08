SBI reveals scheme of fictitious admission to military enlistment offices of Ivano-Frankivsk mayor Martsynkiv

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has revealed a scheme of fictitious admission to territorial recruitment and social support centers (military registration and enlistment offices) of relatives of the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk Ruslan Martsynkiv and football players of the Prykarpattia football club.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the SBI.

The Prykarpattia football players and relatives of the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk were fictitiously enrolled in the military service in the units of military registration and enlistment offices.

During the pre-trial investigation, the SBI identified the heads of the military registration and enlistment offices, who established an illegal scheme.

"The employed" were given the opportunity not to actually do military service, spending time at their own discretion.

Some of them participated in football matches as part of the Prykarpattia football club.

Besides, they received monetary and material support from the state.

Together with the National Police, the SBI conducted about 30 searches in the territorial recruitment and social support centers of the Ivano-Frankivsk Region, the regional military medical commission, as well as at the places of residence of the persons involved.

During investigative actions, possible unlawful actions of personnel during mobilization and service are checked.

Based on the results of the inspections, the issue of declaring suspicion to individual military officials of territorial recruitment and social support centers will be resolved.

The investigation is carried out within the framework of criminal proceedings initiated under Part 5 of Art. 426-1 (excess by a military official of power or official authority, committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code.

