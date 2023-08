Ukrainian troops approached the second line of defense of the occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia Region, further expanding the breakthrough of the russian defense lines in this area.

This is reported by military analysts in the ISW report.

In particular, geolocated footage published on August 24 shows that Ukrainian troops have advanced further in the direction of russian defense lines west of Verbovу (18 km southeast of Orikhov).

A number of russian military personnel and bloggers express concern about the breakthrough of the AFU in the defense lines in the Zaporizhzhia Region and agree that this is a critical moment on the battlefield. Analysts believe that russian troops need to hold their positions for at least another month and a half in order to try to achieve success on another part of the front line.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the transfer of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine from the eastern areas of the front to the south, where the counteroffensive of Ukrainian forces continues, could create risks of losing Kharkiv and Dnipro.

Meanwhile, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, told U.S. officials that the Defense Forces are "on the verge of breaking through the front."