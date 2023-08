AFU advance in Melitopol axis, and having success near Bakhmut

The defenders of Ukraine continue their offensive in two axes - Melitopol and Bakhmut. Defenders have local success.

This was announced by the spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Kovaliov on the air of the telethon.

In particular, in the Melitopol axis, the Ukrainian military were successful in the Novodanylivka - Novoprokopivka and Mala Tokmachka - Ocheretuvate axes in the Zaporizhzhia Region. The defenders are entrenching at the achieved boundaries, and also work with artillery on the identified enemy targets, carry out counter-battery countermeasures.

The AFU also continue offensive actions in the Bakhmut axis. The Defense Forces are advancing south of the city of Bakhmut. They are entrenching at the achieved boundaries.

According to the spokesman, the russian occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Avdiyivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk Region.

"The enemy is suffering significant losses in personnel, weapons and equipment. It is moving units and troops, actively using reserves," Kovaliov added.

Also, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the offensive of the invaders in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Bakhmut axes. Heavy fighting continues. 35 combat clashes took place during the day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the transfer of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine from the eastern areas of the front to the south, where the counteroffensive of Ukrainian forces continues, could create risks of losing Kharkiv and Dnipro.

As of August 24, the russian occupiers have already lost 259,160 soldiers.

Meanwhile, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, told U.S. officials that the Defense Forces are "on the verge of breaking through the front."