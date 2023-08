The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a bill on law-making activity.

291 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 5707 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill consists of 66 articles.

The document defines the concept of law-making activity, establishes its principles, participants and their powers, issues related to the delegation of law-making powers.

The bill defines the concept of legislation as a hierarchical system of regulatory legal acts and international treaties of Ukraine.

The types of regulatory legal acts are also defined and the concepts of "law," "code," "by-law regulatory legal act," "model regulatory legal act," "program legal act," "basic and derivative regulatory legal act" are defined.

The innovation of the bill is the definition of legal principles of planning of law-making activity.

The purpose of this planning is to ensure the predictability of the development of public policy, unity, continuity, flexibility and accuracy of the process of preparation and adoption (publication) of regulatory legal acts, coordination of the activities of the subjects of law-making activity.

In order to improve the effectiveness of law-making activity planning, the quality of regulatory legal acts and their substantive validity, the bill provides for the introduction of legal forecasting mechanisms.

The bill renews approaches to the preparation of draft regulatory legal acts.

In particular, it is provided that the draft regulatory legal act should be developed on the basis of the concept of the draft regulatory legal act, reflecting a principled approach to the regulation of public relations, the goals and objectives of legal regulation, new rights and obligations of participants in legal relations, as well as the alleged socio-economic and other consequences of implementation in the event of the adoption (publication) of such act.

An important novel of the document is the possibility of testing a management solution for obtaining information about the formulated problem through the institution of a legal experiment.

The bill defines the stages of the draft regulatory legal act.

It is also proposed to introduce modern practice for assessing the impact of the draft regulatory legal act.

The bill, among other things, provides for the creation of a Unified State Register of Regulatory Legal Acts (an automated system for collecting, accumulating, accounting, registration, maintaining control and storing regulatory legal acts).

Legal monitoring is also introduced - systematic and complex activities of the subjects of law-making activity to analyze and evaluate the effectiveness of the application of current regulatory legal acts.

In particular, for committees of the Rada, instead of a tool for analyzing the practice of applying legislation, which has rarely been applied, an assessment of the effectiveness of applying legislation is proposed.

Legal monitoring is carried out by analytical generalization, conducting surveys, summarizing appeals, exchanging information between state bodies, analyzing court decisions.

The law enters into force in 3 months from the date of its publication, and Articles 21, 23, 24, 37, 39 enter into force in 12 months from the date of publication of this law.

