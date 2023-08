The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a whole bill No. 5839 "On state regulation of genetic and engineering activities and state control over the circulation of genetically modified organisms and genetically modified products for food security," which strengthens control over GMO products.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The implementation of the law will allow achieving systemic compatibility of the legislation of Ukraine with the legislation of the EU in the field of handling GMOs, since the document is based on 8 basic acts of law of the European Union in the field of GMOs. The law introduces European mechanisms for state registration of GMOs, introduces a ban on cultivation and circulation: of GMO corn - constantly, GMO sugar beet and rapeseeds - within 5 years from the date of entry into force of the law," the message says.

The requirements for the use of labels "with GMO," "without GMO," "produced from GMO raw materials" are also established in accordance with EU legislation.

Besides, a state register of GMOs is created, which is maintained by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

"The implementation of the law will contribute to improving the efficiency and transparency of state regulation procedures for the management of GMOs, creating clear and transparent rules for doing business related to GMOs, and unshadowing of the GMO market. The law enters into force on the day following the day of its publication, and is put into effect three years after the date of its entry into force," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MPs want to launch a market for GMO products in Ukraine.