The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will receive UAH 250 million from the city budget of Kyiv, which will be allocated for the purchase of weapons and equipment for scouts. The corresponding decision was made at the initiative of the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko. The Defense Intelligence announced this on Telegram.

"The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will receive UAH 250 million from the city budget of Kyiv. Members of the Kyiv City Council recently voted for the corresponding decision initiated by the mayor Vitali Klitschko. The listed financial resources will be used to purchase weapons, military equipment and machinery in order to strengthen the effectiveness of combat missions performed around the clock by Ukrainian intelligence officers in the war with the Russian aggressor," the Defense Intelligence said.

Budanov noted that the capital's taxpayers' funds for the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine were allocated by the metropolitan authorities within the framework of the Kyiv Defender target program for 2022-2024 years.

Earlier it was reported that on the initiative of Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv increased spending on military assistance this year to UAH 5 billion. Besides, the capital will pay more than half a billion hryvnias in financial assistance to the defenders of Ukraine and their families.