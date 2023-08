During the past day, on August 23, eight settlements of the Donetsk Region were under fire from the military of the aggressor state of russia. The enemy hit with Smerch and Grad MLRS, artillery, tanks. This is stated in the message of the Police of the Donetsk Region.

The cities of Avdiivka, Chasiv Yar, the villages of Bohoiavlenka, Zoriane, Iskra, Klishchiivka, Maksymivka, Novoukrainka were attacked.

20 civilian objects were damaged: 11 residential buildings, a village council building, cafes, a school, and cars.

Russian troops shelled the village of Iskra, Volnovakha District, from the Smerch MLRS. Two residents were wounded. 6 private dwellings and infrastructure were damaged.

Two more civilians were injured as a result of an artillery attack in Avdiivka.

The russian artillery attack claimed the life of a man in Chasiv Yar.

Besides, today at about 01:30 a.m., the russians hit the village of Prelesne in the Kramatorsk District - damaged a poultry house at an enterprise.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders from the sky and earth struck 10 areas of ​ ​ enemy personnel concentration. During the day, there were 23 combat clashes.